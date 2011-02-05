Most UK university applicants at risk of email fraud - comments from Fujitsu

August 2019 by Rob Norris, Vice President of Enterprise and Cyber Security, Fujitsu

This morning a study from Proofpoint revealed that UK university applicants are at risk of email fraud. The study found that only one of the top 20 UK universities are following best practices to block fraudulent emails from reaching targets by implementing a basic modern authentication protocol to protect against phishing.

The comments from Rob Norris, VP Enterprise and Cyber Security, Fujitsu. Here, Rob talks about how it is soon to be one of the busiest times for higher and further education in the UK and with attacks on educational institutions on the rise, universities need to be doing everything possible to ensure that personal data is not exploited

“In soon to be one of the busiest times for higher and further education in the UK, university applications are ripe for the picking for cyber criminals looking to spoof university domain emails. For those applying or waiting for important emails to come through, prospective students want to be safe in the knowledge that their university is doing everything possible to ensure that their personal data is not exploited.

“In order to effectively manage threats for the institution and individuals, universities must keep pace with cyber attack threats and the measures that can help organisations to protect against phishing and cyber attacks more effectively and efficiently. Whilst universities have a balance to strike between functionality and security, there are some simple measures that can be implemented that should be part of their security DNA as they build-in new ways to serve their students and potential students.

“With attacks on educational institutions on the rise, universities now need to offer the same protection and guarantees to their students as big companies do to their clients and customers.”