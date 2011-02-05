Moss Adams Combines with AsTech; Expands Cybersecurity Consulting Services

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Moss Adams, one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms in the nation, has agreed to combine with AsTech Consulting, a cyber risk management firm that specializes in application and network security, secure development and security training. Effective November 1, 2018, the combination enhances the Moss Adams cybersecurity consulting practice, adding new capabilities in application security.

The need for application security continues to grow with the rise of cloud technology, and the high-caliber technical talent at AsTech brings strong expertise in this area. This combination is part of Moss Adams’ ongoing commitment to better serve their clients by continuing to expand and evolve their service offerings. Moss Adams recognizes a growing need for cybersecurity consulting assistance and are adding the formidable talent from AsTech to help meet this demand. For AsTech, the combination provides them with access to the existing Moss Adams infrastructure, resources and client relationships to quickly grow the spectrum of clients they serve.

Founded in 1997 in the San Francisco Bay Area, AsTech initially worked with financial institutions to design and implement secure network solutions. AsTech has evolved into a leading provider of internet application security consulting services, with clients that include one of the largest banks in the United States.

Sixteen professionals from AsTech will join Moss Adams, with Reber joining as partner.