May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Mitek Systems, Inc. announced that it has acquired A2iA, SAS, (“A2iA”), a global specialize in artificial intelligence (AI) and image analysis, for €42.5 million in cash and shares of Mitek’s common stock.

“The acquisition of A2iA combines two market leaders in image recognition and processing, creating a powerful force with a deep expertise in image analytics,” states industry expert Bob Meara, Senior Analyst at Celent. Mitek software is deployed in 6,100 U.S. banks, including all 10 of the top 10 largest U.S. financial institutions. A2iA’s software is also used by top U.S. banks as well as 100% of U.K. banks, 90% of French banks, 90% of Brazilian banks and more than 75,000 ATMs worldwide. A2iA uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to create proprietary algorithms that process millions of checks, IDs and documents each day for banks, retailers, insurance companies, mobile operators, healthcare providers and governments in more than 42 countries and 11 languages. A2iA recognized revenue of €12.9 million and €1.7 million of operating income in its fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

In acquiring A2iA’s Research Labs, Mitek doubles the size of the existing Mitek Labs team, forming the largest private research group of PhD scientists in computer vision, machine learning and artificial intelligence for this industry. Mitek Labs has been the source of the company’s 39 patents and technology innovation.

Mitek is represented by Paul Hastings. A2iA, its shareholder managers and its financial investors Andera Partners (formerly known as Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners) and bpifrance are represented by Cambon Partners, DLA Piper and Willkie Farr & Gallagher