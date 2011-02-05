Minerva Labs Launches Install-Free Remote User Protection to Safeguard Enterprises from Unmanaged Endpoints

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Minerva Labs announced the release of the industry’s first, installation-free Remote User Protection solution for Mac and Windows systems that are not under the organization’s direct control. These new capabilities allow enterprises to automatically activate malware protection throughout the entire remote session when connecting to corporate assets, without relying on the user’s own security measures or requiring user interaction.

Remote User Protection gives administrators the ability to protect the enterprise from being affected by compromised endpoints owned by employees or of third parties, without the need to install or deploy additional security tools on these systems. The solution automatically validates the endpoint’s state before allowing it to connect to enterprise assets and can automatically terminate the connection if the endpoint is deemed infected, even if the attack occurs after the connection was established.

Minerva’s Remote User Protection is especially relevant to Macs, since Macs are often not managed by the enterprise even when they’re allowed to connect to sensitive corporate systems and data. This has been a concern to enterprises who employ remote workers, as organizations might be unable to directly control the security configuration of these personal or contractor-owned endpoints and cannot mandate a standard corporate security stack. Companies are also concerned with BYOD scenarios, where systems connect to enterprise networks via local Wi-Fi.

With this new capability, Minerva’s Anti-Evasion Platform customers using Macs or Windows can now benefit from the following protection:

• Hostile Environment Simulation: To remain undetected, malware is often programmed to avoid security tools. Malware using these techniques will be disarmed with Minerva and the attack prevented.

• Memory Injection Prevention – Organizations can block attacks that use memory injection techniques to hide malicious code in legitimate processes to evade detection by anti-malware products. By deceiving malware, Memory Injection Prevention blocks fileless attacks, process hollowing attacks and other injection methods, rendering these evasive techniques ineffective.

• Ransomware Protection: Minerva can prevent malware from destroying the victim’s files even if ransomware found a way to bypass other security defenses, protecting the organization from data loss and restore local files that ransomware might attempt to destroy.

• Malicious Document Prevention: Blocks malicious actions initiated by document files, such as those that employ macros, PowerShell and other scripts. Malicious Document Prevention allows enterprises to utilize full capabilities of productivity suites such as Microsoft Office without the concern of human error.

• Remote User Protection: Protect enterprise infrastructure from malware threats posed by remote users connecting to the enterprise, whose devices they do not directly control.