MinerEye’s AI-Powered Data Tracker™ Suite is Recommended in New KuppingerCole Analyst Report

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

According to a new, executive view by the highly respected independent analyst organization KuppingerCole, “MinerEye’s Data TrackerTM counts amongst the promising candidates in the field of data governance, providing a well-thought-out approach that that adds significant value for companies looking for better control their unstructured data, and integrates well with a variety of external solutions.” “The tool enables organizations to automatically identify, classify and track data across a variety of data sources. It makes use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to classify data based on binary and pictorial patterns, in addition to text analysis” says Martin Kuppinger, Founder and Principal analyst of KuppingerCole.

“This executive view further validates what recent Gartner reports have stated about the growing importance of data classification, and the need for third party solutions to augment Cloud Service Providers (CSP) for data discovery, classification and tracking,” says Yaniv Avidan, Chief Executive Officer of MinerEye.

“As a result, we have been garnering attention from customers including major international banks, technology companies and channel partners.” The report further notes that a significant portion of critical corporate data resides in unstructured data stores; held in formats such as text documents, spreadsheets, or PDF files, and stored on file servers, collaborative platforms, and cloud applications.

“In the age of GDPR, not only must such data not leak, but organizations need to well understand where it resides, to comply with the GDPR data subject rights,” the report states.