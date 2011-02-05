Mimecast opens Early Adopter Program for new web security service

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Mimecast Limited announced the launch of its early adopter program after conducting a successful private beta for the new Domain Name System (DNS) Security Gateway solution.

The Mimecast DNS Security Gateway cloud-based service guards against malicious activity initiated by user action or malware while blocking access to websites deemed unsafe or inappropriate based on each organization’s objectives and policies. The program is open for existing Mimecast customers looking to improve their defenses against web-based attacks.

Combining Mimecast DNS Security Gateway with the Mimecast Secure Email Gateway services enables organizations to implement an agile, easy-to-deploy solution that protects against the two most prevalent cyberattack vectors—email and web.

Backed by a comprehensive cloud platform proven at over 30,000 customers globally, the Mimecast DNS Security Gateway leverages Mime|OS, Mimecast’s operating system that delivers a portfolio of cloud-based security services to customers. This new web security service is also supported by the Security Operations Center (SOC) team and global threat intelligence and analytics that support Mimecast’s email security services. A unified, integrated security and business continuity platform allows customers to capitalize on multiple layers of services that together deliver high-performance and exceptional efficacy against the threat landscape.

Customers interested in participating in the early adopter program for Mimecast DNS Security Gateway should contact DNSPreview@mimecast.com for more information. Mimecast DNS Security Gateway will be generally available in the fourth quarter of 2018.