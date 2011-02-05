Mimecast Unveils Second-Annual State of Email Security Report

July 2018 by Mimecast

Cyberattacks are on the rise. In fact, more than 50% of organizations reported seeing the volume of phishing attacks increase over the last twelve months, while 40% said they saw the volume of impersonation attacks rise. Making cybersecurity a priority should start from the top, yet this isn’t always the case: 20% of respondents said their C-level executive sent sensitive data in response to a phishing attack, and 49% admitted that their management and finance teams aren’t knowledgeable enough to identify and stop an impersonation attempt.

“Email-based attacks are constantly evolving and this research demonstrates the need for organizations to adopt a cyber resilience strategy that goes beyond a defense-only approach. This is more than just an ‘IT problem,’ said Peter Bauer, chief executive officer of Mimecast. “It requires an organization-wide effort that brings together many stakeholders, puts the right security solutions in place and empowers employees – from the C-suite to the reception desk — to be the last line of defense.”

Mimecast conducted the research with Vanson Bourne on the state of organizations’ cybersecurity, their expectations and needs and what attacks they’ve seen increase. Findings within the report are based on responses received from 800 IT decision makers and C-level executives globally and reveals attitudes, behaviors, confidence and preparedness levels of security professionals – and the C-suite – when it comes to dealing with these threats.