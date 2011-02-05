Mimecast Announces Acquisition of DMARC Analyzer

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Mimecast Limited announced it has acquired DMARC Analyzer, a SaaS-based solution provider that offers user-friendly Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) setup, management and analysis. With this acquisition, Mimecast customers can address threats at the email perimeter, inside the email network, and beyond their immediate purview. DMARC Analyzer’s simple and effective service offerings help reduce the time, effort and cost of stopping domain spoofing attacks. By combining Mimecast defenses with DMARC Analyzer’s reporting and email validation solution, customers can now further strengthen their cyber resilience with robust visibility into attacks that defraud customers, suppliers and partners.

Impersonation and spoofing are a significant issue for organizations, as these types of attacks are growing at a much faster rate than standard malware. In research recently conducted by Mimecast and Vanson Bourne, 65 percent of the respondents reported seeing an increase in impersonation attacks. Using DMARC can help organizations better protect against brand damage caused by phishing or spoofing attacks. Yet, Mimecast’s research found that only a third of respondents were using DMARC.

The acquisition of DMARC Analyzer strengthens Mimecast’s Email Security 3.0 approach which delivers perimeter to pervasive email security for organizations that need comprehensive protection at the perimeter, inside the perimeter and beyond the perimeter. DMARC Analyzer will provide Mimecast customers a more integrated solution for stronger visibility, governance, and brand protection across all email channels. The ability to implement DMARC efficiently as well as to hunt for and take action against threats using impersonation, will help customers protect their brands and domains that defraud customers and partners.

Financial Impact

The acquisition of DMARC Analyzer is not expected to have a material financial impact to Mimecast’s Revenue or Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter and full year 2020, as guided on November 7, 2019.