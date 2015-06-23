Mimecast Acquires Ataata

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Mimecast Limited announced it has acquired Ataata, Inc. Ataata is a cyber security training and awareness platform designed to reduce human error in the workplace and help enable organizations to become more secure by changing the security culture of their employees. The acquisition will allow customers to measure cyber risk training effectiveness by converting behavior observations into actionable risk metrics for security professionals. The addition of security awareness training and risk scoring and analysis strengthens Mimecast’s cyber resilience for email capabilities.

According to research Mimecast conducted with Vanson Bourne, 90 percent of organizations have seen phishing attacks increase over the last year, yet only 11 percent responded that they continuously train employees on how to spot cyberattacks. This spans organizations of all segments and sizes including major airlines, government, healthcare - or any other industry. Training is considered hard to implement as these organizations often lack resources and the right content to help raise the awareness of what to spot. The acquisition of Ataata will offer customers a single, cloud platform that is engineered to mitigate risk and reduce employee security mistakes by calculating employee security risk based on sentiment and behavior while connecting them with relevant training that is content based on their score and recommended areas for improvement. The solution is designed to allow security teams to dial up security settings at the employee level by leveraging real-world data to train employees to spot threats that are targeting them today.