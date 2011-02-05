Milestone Systems appoints new Vice President for Research & Development

May 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Tom Bjerre will oversee planning, development, testing and release of Milestone Systems’ video management software, and supervise employees located in Copenhagen, Barcelona and Sofia.

Tom Bjerre is an experienced leader of large-scale and mission-critical IT development and operations. He has been responsible for Saxo Bank’s global IT Infrastructure, Application Infrastructure and Business Support and IT Services. In his most recent position as CIO at TV 2 Danmark A/S, he was responsible for Data, Integration & Services, IT Operations and TV Technology.