Miami Dade College and Cyberbit Announce New Cyber Range Training Facility to Expand Cyber Education

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Miami Dade College (MDC), the institution of higher education with the largest undergraduate enrollment in the United States, and Cyberbit Ltd., a world leading provider of cybersecurity simulation and IT/OT detection and response platforms, have collaborated to open the MDC Cyber Range training facility, a hands-on cybersecurity training center that will provide simulation training for cybersecurity professionals in protecting national assets and infrastructure against cyberattacks. Powered by the Cyberbit Range platform, this groundbreaking facility will be part of MDC’s new cybersecurity center.

"The MDC Cyber Range will be the most advanced cybersecurity training and education center in Florida. It will produce highly qualified graduates, who will fill critically needed cybersecurity positions, and will create more employment opportunities for MDC students”, said Antonio Delgado, Dean of Engineering, Technology and Design, at Miami Dade College. “The MDC Range will help organizations around South Florida ramp up their workforce skills and improve cyber resilience, by providing high-fidelity, hands-on training, powered by market leading Cyberbit technology."

Training by simulation is proven to dramatically increase the skills of cybersecurity workforces and prepare them to meet the increasing complexity and volume of real-life cyber threats. With recent studies noting that a cyber-attack occurring around the globe every 39 seconds, MDC partnered with Cyberbit to help cybersecurity practitioners obtain the highest level of skills needed for careers in cybersecurity.

The MDC Cyber Range will support MDC’s important initiative to grow cybersecurity competency in Florida and help fill thousands of open cybersecurity positions in the region and nationwide. The college will expand cyber education available to students and prepare them for careers in one of the country’s fastest growing technical professions. In addition, the facility will offer hands-on training, certification and assessment for commercial and public-sector organizations in Florida.

"We are proud to partner with MDC to bring the Cyberbit Range to Florida." said Adi Dar, CEO at Cyberbit. “The global demand for higher quality, hands-on training and certification for cybersecurity professionals is skyrocketing, driven by the cyber skill shortage and the increasingly challenging cybersecurity landscape. With its innovative, mission-oriented approach, MDC is on track to becoming Florida’s cybersecurity hub.”

Cyberbit Range is the most widely deployed cybersecurity training and simulation platform for higher education, service providers, governments and enterprises. The platform has already been selected by 15 cyber training facilities in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia, with new training centers continuously launched. In addition to simulating large-scale virtual networks and attacks based on real-world incidents, the platform can also pinpoint system vulnerabilities and help users develop countermeasures and improved protocols for dealing with cyber-attacks on critical network systems. As a result, cybersecurity practitioners benefit from receiving real-time training for threat detection and the response process, enabling them to dramatically improve the performance of all security and SOC teams.

The MDC Cyber Range is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2018.