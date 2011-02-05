Meet NordLocker: Powerful Encryption Tool for Your Files

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

NordVPN is proud to announce the launch of its latest cybersecurity product — NordLocker. The new digital tool secures all types of files stored on your computer or in the cloud with end-to-end encryption.

NordLocker is perfect for both personal use and handling work-related data. If someone gets access to your computer or other storage without permission, you don’t want your private files, such as photos, videos, music, notes, etc. to be peeked at or stolen. With NordLocker, what others see on your computer is secure, folder-like “lockers,” which hold your encrypted files and can only be accessed with your master password. The tool is especially handy for protecting your most sensitive data, including finances, IDs, and work files.

On the other hand, NordLocker is a must for companies that store financial, legal, or medical records of their clients or deal with any other confidential information. In case of a breach, the encrypted data remains ultra-safe and private. That’s because NordLocker’s cryptosystem uses the most advanced ciphers and principles, featuring Argon2, AES256, ECC (with XChaCha20, EdDSA, and Poly1305), and other creations of modern cryptography. Military-grade encryption secures files kept both on your computer and in the cloud hosting services, such as Dropbox.

NordLocker features zero-knowledge privacy. "Your data is not our business. Our encryption system is designed in such a way that we can’t see your file content under any circumstances," says Ruby Gonzalez.

Running on both Windows and macOS, NordLocker supports documents of any type and size. To encrypt files, simply drag and drop them into your locker folder or use the “plus” button within the locker. Once the files are in the locker, they can only be accessed and decrypted with your master password. Finally, your data is safe from hacking, snooping, and unauthorized access of any kind.

The easy-to-use app offers a safe way to share your files with others confidentially. Just encrypt them first and then send them via email, messaging apps, file transfer services, upload them to the cloud, or use any other way. The data stays protected and impossible to crack until you give someone access to it. If the people you want to share your files with don’t have NordLocker, they can download it, sign up, and access your files for free.

Main features of NordLocker:

• One-click encryption

• Master password protection

• Confidential cross-platform sharing

• Supports files of any type and size

• Encrypts files stored on a computer and in the cloud

• Accessible on multiple devices

• Runs on macOS and Windows

• Powerful cryptosystem (AES256, ECC, Argon2)

• Zero-knowledge architecture

A free version of NordLocker is available which gives users 5GB of encrypted data. Premium users can encrypt unlimited amounts of data.

According to Ruby Gonzalez, with the introduction of the file encryption tool, the company strives to provide an all-around cybersecurity solution. Following the launch of NordLocker and a business VPN solution NordVPN Teams, another new product — a password manager NordPass — is coming live soon.