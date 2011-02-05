McAfee MVISION Cloud the First CASB Solution to Achieve AWS Security Competency Status and AWS Well-Architected Designation

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

McAfee has announced that McAfee MVISION Cloud has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status and received AWS Well-Architected designation for its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) technology. This makes McAfee the first CASB technology vendor to achieve AWS Security Competency status, demonstrating its technical proficiency and relentless execution to address its customers’ cloud security needs.

Enterprise organizations are accelerating business through cloud adoption. However, securing those cloud environments means upholding their commitment to the industry-accepted Shared Responsibility Model for security—making it necessary to implement cloud security solutions that help them achieve this goal. McAfee’s market-leading CASB technology builds on AWS’s existing security capabilities by providing a uniform approach to visibility and response to threats, compliance status, configuration management and drift, and sensitive data protection through comprehensive and consistent policies. McAfee MVISION Cloud is a single pane of glass for all IaaS, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) resources for customers, further enabling their business transformation initiatives.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.