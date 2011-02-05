McAfee Introduces Unified Cloud Edge Vision to Simplify Secure Cloud Adoption

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

McAfee introduced Unified Cloud Edge, an industry first initiative, to address the security concerns of the cloud by converging the capabilities of its award-winning McAfee MVISION Cloud, McAfee® Web Gateway, and McAfee® Data Loss Prevention offerings—all to be available through the MVISION ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO) platform—to enable a borderless IT environment. This convergence enables security professionals to reduce risk and increase productivity for organizations as they move to secure cloud adoption.

According to a recent McAfee study, 81% of organizations have separate management controls for DLP and CASB deployments which can lead to more complexity and lower security efficacy. McAfee is currently delivering on its vision by enabling IT professionals to overcome the challenges of replicating consistent DLP policies across multiple endpoints, networks and cloud solutions. This is done through the use of cloud-native architecture, built for the enterprise, to set one policy across multiple environments. With a single click, users can investigate security events, run reports from a single repository, and enforce a consistent user experience. Today the vision is beginning to be realized through the convergence of McAfee Web Gateway and McAfee MVISION Cloud has led to those solutions sharing risk telemetry to deliver seamless threat prevention and data protection.

Key benefits of Unified Cloud Edge will include:

• Comprehensive visibility and consistent controls over data from device to cloud.

• Unified policies, incident management, investigations, workflows, and reporting for cloud, network, and endpoint data protection.

• A new level of simplicity regarding threat and data protection administration.

• Consistent defenses against cloud-scale threats by analyzing billions of events with machine learning for devices everywhere.

• A consistent user experience when dealing with the security of sensitive data in multiple environments.

This document contains information on products, services and/or processes in development. All information provided here is subject to change without notice at McAfee’s sole discretion. Contact your McAfee representative to obtain the latest forecast, schedule, specifications, and roadmaps.