McAfee Introduces MVISION Insights to Enable Organizations to Rapidly Identify, Prioritize and Respond to Targeted Attacks

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

McAfee announced McAfee MVISION Insights to help organizations move to an action-oriented, proactive security posture by pinpointing threats that matter, offering insights into the effectiveness of their defenses and providing the ability to respond quickly and accurately to these threats. Security teams will soon be able to utilize the data gathered by McAfee from more than one billion sensors worldwide correlated with their own threat data to provide the information needed to battle threats targeting their systems and data, while also preemptively preparing defenses against threats even before they are seen in their environments.

According to a recent report by McAfee, 71% of security professionals feel that they are primarily responsible in the event that a data breach occurs at their company or organization. Furthermore, security professionals reported that of the data breaches they have experienced, 40% involved the theft of intellectual property demonstrating the need for enhanced visibility and prioritization in the fight against the theft of critical data. MVISION Insights delivers the necessary visibility and prioritization, managed by the industry-acclaimed unified console, McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO) or MVISION ePO.

With McAfee MVISION Insights, security operators will be able to:

• Track attacks globally across the entire attack surface (endpoint, network, cloud) – Tailored threat intelligence surfaces campaigns that are most pertinent, and automatically correlates local and global threat intelligence by geography and industry to find attacks that are most likely to target their organization.

• Analyze and prioritize risk so security teams don’t have to – Once an attack has been identified, MVISION Insights prioritizes risk by creating a rating of both the actual and potential impact of the threats against current defenses. This enables faster deployment of security resources and an understanding of how similar organizations have responded.

• Proactively defend against attacks most likely to target their organization – By automatically correlating, ranking, comparing threats and assessing protection capabilities, MVISION Insights can help organizations scale limited security resources by directly enabling actions like isolating systems and remediating with new policy configurations. Actionable insights are piped directly into McAfee MVISION EDR, reducing the effort to investigate campaigns and shifting organizations to a proactive security posture.