McAfee Announces Global Pay Parity Achievement, Closing Gender Gap Companywide

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

First Cybersecurity Company to Recognize and Reward Women and Men Equally Dubai, United Arab Emirates – April 03, 2019 – McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, has announced that it has achieved global gender pay parity and is the first cybersecurity company to do so.

Through an extensive audit covering 45 countries and more than 7,000 employees, McAfee identified gender pay gaps in nine countries. Closing the gap required an investment of $4 million. Salary adjustments were made on April 1, 2019, and the company will continue to monitor and address pay parity annually.

McAfee defines gender pay parity as fair and equal pay for employees in the same job, level and location, controlling for pay differentiators such as performance, tenure and experience, regardless of gender.

Reinforcing the company’s commitment to building an inclusive workplace, McAfee also released its first Inclusion and Diversity Report, highlighting its strategy and results to support and increase its diverse workforce.