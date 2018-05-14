May 14th - 16th 2018 in La Jolla, CA: APWG San Diego eCrime 2018 Conference Expands Topics to Solicit Research in Behavioral, Policy and Crypto Currency Aspects of Cybercrime

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

The thirteenth annual APWG Symposium on Electronic Crime Research (eCrime 2018) this May 14-16 in San Diego expands the topical space that the conference explores to include user psychology, crypto currencies and public policy dimensions of cybercrime research: https://apwg.org//apwg-events/ecrim...

Papers on these subjects have been submitted for years by researchers keen to present at APWG eCrime, the world’s only peer-reviewed research conference dedicated exclusively to cybercrime studies. The additions formally integrate these topics into the symposium’s call for papers (CFP), along with the economics of online crime, attack strategies and countermeasures, malware, cybercrime directed against mobile devices and other topics that have been solicited since the symposium’s founding.

eCrime Symposium General Chair Dr. Brad Wardman said, “eCrime is a call for action, bringing industry and academic researchers together to provide context and solutions around the ever-increasing number of electronic crimes. The expanded call-for-papers broadens the scope to better understand electronic crimes from different fields of study.”

Additions to the 2018 CFP include the following subjects and conference-specific foci:

User psychology / cognition / awareness

• UI / UX architectures and their contributions to cybercrime suppression and cybercrime success

• ICT user resilience / susceptibility to cybercrime

• Psychological and cognitive aspects of deception techniques delivered via ICT

Public Policy and Law

• Cross-border and public-private law enforcement collaboration

• Tension between cybercrime investigation and data privacy regulations (e.g., impact of GDPR on anti-abuse)

• Legal and policy issues involving anti-abuse and counter-cybercrime efforts

Crypto Currency and Cybercrime Tools and Responses

• Protections for multisig wallets, failures, new ideas

• Anti-Phishing protections for crypto currencies

• Multi-party authentication concepts

APWG Secretary General and founder of the eCrime conference Peter Cassidy said, “APWG launched the symposium and composed the initial CFP with a more or less technical conference in mind. Since then, however, most every department in the university and every kind of industrial laboratory has honored us with its own insights about the nature of cybercrime and the opportunities for managing it. We look forward to the research that the expanded CFP will return to our symposium this year.”

The symposium will be held between May 14th - 16th 2018 in La Jolla, CA. Registration: https://apwg.org/apwg-events/ecrime... Venue: https://apwg.org/apwg-events/ecrime...