Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Matrix wins the prestigious Vadodara CSR Award

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Matrix was conferred with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda for outstanding contribution in the field of CSR. The award was presented to Matrix for its CSR efforts in the areas of children’s health and education. The award was scrutinized based on companies and organizations that have been working diligently and performing their CSR functions in the right spirit for the society.

Speaking on the recognition, Ganesh Jivani, Managing Director, Matrix said, “Honestly, we didn’t expect winning an award for our CSR activities which is mandatory as per the law. If CSR is “giving back” to the community, we should not take pride in repaying the debt we owed to the community because it would defeat the spirit of giving back. We were happy to associate with these noble causes and to connect with many selfless people who contribute their valuable time and precious resources. We thank The Maharaja Sayajirao University for recognizing and encouraging us.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 