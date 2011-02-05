Matrix wins the prestigious Vadodara CSR Award

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Matrix was conferred with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda for outstanding contribution in the field of CSR. The award was presented to Matrix for its CSR efforts in the areas of children’s health and education. The award was scrutinized based on companies and organizations that have been working diligently and performing their CSR functions in the right spirit for the society.

Speaking on the recognition, Ganesh Jivani, Managing Director, Matrix said, “Honestly, we didn’t expect winning an award for our CSR activities which is mandatory as per the law. If CSR is “giving back” to the community, we should not take pride in repaying the debt we owed to the community because it would defeat the spirit of giving back. We were happy to associate with these noble causes and to connect with many selfless people who contribute their valuable time and precious resources. We thank The Maharaja Sayajirao University for recognizing and encouraging us.