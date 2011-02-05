Search
Matrix get TEC Certificate under the newly launched MTCTE Program

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Mr. Ganesh Jivani, Managing Director of Matrix receiving the TEC certificate from Mr. Anshu Prakash, Secretary Telecom, Government of India.

Matrix, a manufacturer of enterprise-grade Telecom and Security solutions, is the first company to get TEC certificate under Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) launched by TEC, Govt. of India. Mr Ganesh Jivani, Managing Director of Matrix was honored with the TEC certificate from Mr. Anshu Prakash, Secretary Telecom, Government of India at an event organized by TEC at Sanchar Bhavan, New Delhi.




