Matrix assists eucational Institue Of Hyderabad with centralized time-attendance solution

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Varsity Management is an innovative education system focused on learning and leadership. Varsity offers well-designed courses plans that are in sync with the state and national board curricula. Based on the re-engineered learning patterns, these plans help teachers provide multisensory learning and develop social and thinking skills in students. Varsity Management is empowering 3,85,000+ students annually with its presence across 465+ schools in PAN India.

CHALLENGES:

The main requirement of the organization was to bring its time-attendance under the same network umbrella. Varsity Management Pvt Ltd wanted to manage time-attendance of more than 15,000 employees at 100+ locations across pan India. Initially, they were using traditional methods for attendance marking. As a result, they were facing many problems in maintaining records of the same. Hence, they required an efficient system for maintaining and recording accurate attendance data of staff members. They required a biometric hardware solution that could precisely capture employees’ attendance. Moreover, they needed instant SMS notifications for certain events like missing in/out punch, attendance summary, etc.

SOLUTION:

Matrix meticulously studied the needs of the institute along with its regional partner Vigilant Technologies. Having discussed in depth with Varsity’s team, Matrix offered its comprehensive Time-Attendance solution for managing and tracking staff movement from a single place.

Matrix has installed 130 biometric Time-Attendance terminals COSEC DOOR FOT V3 at 100 locations across pan India. HR/Admin could easily track attendance of all employees and generate different types of reports for timely salary payment. Now users are updated instantly on different events like missing in/out punch, attendance summary, etc. when it occurs.

RESULTS:

1. Centralized Monitoring and Control

2. Efficient Time-Attendance Management

3. Quick and Easy Salary Calculations

4. Improved Productivity

5. Customized Reports