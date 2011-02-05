Matrix Wins the Dun & Bradstreet Business Excellence Award 2019

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Matrix Comsec has been awarded the Dun & Bradstreet Business Excellence Award 2019 in the mid-corporate segment for excellence in the Electrical and Electronic Goods category. Matrix received this award for achieving superlative all-round performance in terms of quality and efficiency in all functions including R&D, manufacturing, marketing, sales and finance.

SME Business Excellence Awards 2019 is a joint initiative by Dun & Bradstreet and RBL Bank for recognizing and felicitating the leading SMEs and mid-corporates in India. The awards were presented on 20th November 2019 at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.

There were stringent yardsticks and tough competition in all the sectors as the awards were decided by eminent jury on various parameters of performance and best–practices across the industry. The parameters considered for the awardees were total income, net profit, net worth, net profit margins, growth in total income, growth in net profit, return on net worth and return on assets, among others. Front-runners in various categories were chosen on the basis of a composite score of the weighted parameters.

This is the tenth edition of the Dun & Bradstreet SME Business Excellence Awards to recognize the contribution of high-performing Indian SMEs and their contributions to increasing the adoption of technology by organizations across the country. The Awards showcased the achievements of the winners on a nationwide platform, and also lend them global credibility through the D&B worldwide network. The event was graced by senior management from SMEs, government institutions, banks, financial institutions and tech companies.