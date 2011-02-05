Matrix VYOM – An Authenticated Multi-tenant Cloud based People Mobility Management Solution

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

The advent of cloud technology and the move toward a digitally connected world is leading towards massive growth in the way data gets generated, stored and managed. The demand for cloud based solutions is rising and the market is growing rapidly. COSEC VYOM is a People Mobility Management solution, based on cloud technology that allows users to use application, hardware and infrastructure as a service. Cloud based time and attendance system addresses solutions to the outlined issues of productivity, security and efficiency by providing ubiquitous, cost-effective, secure, and on demand network access.