Matrix Simplifies Time-Attendance Management for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Project Highlights:

Application: Time-Attendance and Employee Self Service

Users: 2,300+

Location: Mumbai

Reader Fingerprint (with Optical Sensor)

Industry: Education

Institute Profile

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was established in 1936, as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work in Mumbai. It is the first graduate school of social work in India. It has subsequently influenced the direction of social work, education and social research in India. Later in 1944, it was renamed as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Business Challenge

Tata Institute of Social Sciences wanted to manage time-attendance of more than 2,000 students and 300 employees at their Mumbai location. Initially, they were using traditional methods for attendance marking. As a result, they were facing many problems in maintaining records for the same. Hence, they required an efficient system for maintaining and recording accurate attendance data of students and staff. They needed biometric hardware solution with battery backup along with software compatibility.

They wanted a solution that would mark in punch and out punch of students in every lecture and an automated system that would send data to the server. Additionally, TISS also wanted a solution, which can be integrated with third party payroll system for timely salary payment of their staff.

Matrix Offered Solution

After having a detailed discussion with the TISS team, Matrix offered a comprehensive Time-Attendance solution for students and staff members. Matrix has installed 54 fingerprint plus RFID Card based terminals with battery backup (COSEC VEGA BBU) at the Mumbai campus. All these devices are connected via LAN with the COSEC CENTRA server installed at TISS, Mumbai. HR/Admin can track attendance of all the employees and generate different reports for timely salary payment. Similarly, all the faculty members can generate monthly and semester-wise attendance reports of the students.

Results

Efficient Time-Attendance Management

Fraudulent Time Keeping Eliminated

Accurate Time-Attendance Data of Students

SMS Notification to Parents

Timely and Accurate Salary of Employees

Increased Productivity

Customized Reports as per Requirement

The Products

COSEC VEGA FAX - Optical Fingerprint and Card based Time-Attendance Terminal

COSEC VEGA BBU - Battery Backup for VEGA Series Door Controller

COSEC LE CENTRA – Application Server for 1000 Users

COSEC LE TAM - Time-Attendance and Leave Management Module