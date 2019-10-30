Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Market News

Matrix Simplifies Time-Attendance Management for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Project Highlights:
Application: Time-Attendance and Employee Self Service
Users: 2,300+
Location: Mumbai
Reader Fingerprint (with Optical Sensor)
Industry: Education

Institute Profile
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was established in 1936, as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work in Mumbai. It is the first graduate school of social work in India. It has subsequently influenced the direction of social work, education and social research in India. Later in 1944, it was renamed as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Business Challenge
Tata Institute of Social Sciences wanted to manage time-attendance of more than 2,000 students and 300 employees at their Mumbai location. Initially, they were using traditional methods for attendance marking. As a result, they were facing many problems in maintaining records for the same. Hence, they required an efficient system for maintaining and recording accurate attendance data of students and staff. They needed biometric hardware solution with battery backup along with software compatibility.

They wanted a solution that would mark in punch and out punch of students in every lecture and an automated system that would send data to the server. Additionally, TISS also wanted a solution, which can be integrated with third party payroll system for timely salary payment of their staff.

Matrix Offered Solution

After having a detailed discussion with the TISS team, Matrix offered a comprehensive Time-Attendance solution for students and staff members. Matrix has installed 54 fingerprint plus RFID Card based terminals with battery backup (COSEC VEGA BBU) at the Mumbai campus. All these devices are connected via LAN with the COSEC CENTRA server installed at TISS, Mumbai. HR/Admin can track attendance of all the employees and generate different reports for timely salary payment. Similarly, all the faculty members can generate monthly and semester-wise attendance reports of the students.

Results
- Efficient Time-Attendance Management
- Fraudulent Time Keeping Eliminated
- Accurate Time-Attendance Data of Students
- SMS Notification to Parents
- Timely and Accurate Salary of Employees
- Increased Productivity
- Customized Reports as per Requirement

The Products
- COSEC VEGA FAX - Optical Fingerprint and Card based Time-Attendance Terminal
- COSEC VEGA BBU - Battery Backup for VEGA Series Door Controller
- COSEC LE CENTRA – Application Server for 1000 Users
- COSEC LE TAM - Time-Attendance and Leave Management Module




See previous articles

    

See next articles

Last events

Thursday, July 11, 2019, 10:30AM EST (14:30 UTC): Exclusive Radiflow/SANS Webinar! “Managed Security Services for OT Networks - Simplifying Your OT Security Journey” with Radiflow CEO, Ilan Barda

    

See all events











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 