Matrix Joins Hands with Intellve Solutions Private Limited as a Technology Partner

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Matrix joins hands with Intellve Solutions Private Limited as a technology partner. Intellve Solutions Private Limited is a technology company (OEM) and has developed state-of-the-art integrated, intuitive and intelligent operative Command and Control centre applications (Intellve ICCC) for smart cities, large enterprise operational security, and e-surveillance for BFSI and for safety & security of the critical infrastructure.

Matrix developed an integrated access control and visitor management solution with Intellve Solutions intelligent command and control centre for Indian Oil Petronas Private Limited, Haldia. The Command and Control Center Platform helps the client successfully manage complex operational environments by giving real-time alerts. Integrated maps, GIS, alarm reporting, rule engine SOPs, integrated real-time dashboards, Pattern & Trend Analysis and other features can help the enterprise to manage its operations better.




