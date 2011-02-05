Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

Matrix COSEC Elevator based Access Control

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Security issues corresponding to controlling access, is perceived as prime concern and a strenuous challenge in various sectors like Corporate Office, Manufacturing Units, BFSI, Healthcare and Hotels. These arduous challenges require meticulously planned access control strategies. Implementation of such strategies can be employed at exit/entry doors and at data centers. Along with the conventional approach, it is being enhanced with advanced features, to control access and improve security with Elevators.

Matrix offers Elevator based Access Control, which allows access and entry in the elevator using biometric or RFID card credential, only to authorized personnel, at allotted time and assigned floors.

Key Features:
• Controlled Access for 32 Floors in One Elevator
• Multiple Credential based Identification
• Time, User and Floor based Access Control
• Seamless Third Party Hardware Integration
• QR Code based Identification
• Secured End to End Communication
• Multiple Communication Interface




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 