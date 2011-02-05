Matrix COSEC ARGO is launched

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

Matrix COSEC ARGO is a performance, design and engineering wonder that brings a modern design to the Access Control and Time-Attendance applications. The device is equipped with an enhanced 3.5” IPS LCD touchscreen for optimizing users’ visual experience. The door controller is designed to meet the aesthetics, technology and harsh environment application requirements of the large & multi-location enterprises, SME & SMB organizations.