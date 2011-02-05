Matrix Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance Device COSEC VEGA FAXQ

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Aadhaar authentication, for attendance marking, has now been made mandatory for employees working in the government organizations. Matrix Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance Device – COSEC VEGA FAXQ, is the first of its kind. This device enables employees to directly mark their attendance, without having to manually entering their Aadhaar number. They can either use a smart card or the keypad on the device followed by their fingerprint authentication to mark their attendance. If using the keypad, the Aadhaar number needs to be entered, whereas with the smart card, the Aadhaar number will already be stored in it. Hence, smart card becomes an easier option.