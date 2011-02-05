Masergy Expands Global Bandwidth on Demand to SD-WAN

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Masergy has provided the ability to rapidly scale bandwidth to meet business demands on private networks for more than a decade; with this release, customers now have the same level of control for global software defined hybrid network environments that leverage SD-WAN over public connectivity. An industry-first capability, Global Bandwidth on Demand empowers hybrid networking customers the real-time flexibility to meet the demands of enterprise application environments.

The Global Bandwidth on Demand feature is built into Masergy’s award-winning Intelligent Service Control (ISC) customer portal enabling customers to instantly ramp up or reduce Managed SD-WAN bandwidth by location. Enterprise IT managers typically use this feature to accommodate data back-up, multi-site video conferences, disaster recovery measures or other business requirements that use atypical bandwidth at high speeds. As with the private network, Masergy Global Bandwidth on Demand for public links can also be calendarized, so users can pre-select times throughout the week to increase bandwidth and ensure uptime for scheduled analytics projects or data backups. The customer is billed incrementally only for the specific spike of bandwidth usage.

The Global Bandwidth on Demand capability is available today to all customers who have Masergy Hybrid Networking.