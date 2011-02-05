ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

ManageEngine announced that its flagship IT service management (ITSM) software, ServiceDesk Plus, has been named in Gartner Peer Insights’ listing of the best ITSM software of 2018 as reviewed by customers. ServiceDesk Plus received the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction based on over a hundred (113) reviews from ITSM professionals worldwide. Read reviews of ServiceDesk Plus on Gartner Peer Insights at www.gartner.com/reviews/mark... .

Customer Kudos for ServiceDesk Plus

The Gartner Peer Insights review process involves users analyzing software based on various parameters, including key factors that led them to purchase the product, other tools they had considered, their technology adoption bias for the implementation, and their overall rating of the tool. Some of the reviews from our customer include:

Good company tons of IT solutions – Manager resort support in the services industry: “I worked with the vendor with initial install and config. They were very responsive and helpful with the implementation. The overall experience was very good. Answers when I called and replied to all emails.”

ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus is a success – technical services and information security in the manufacturing industry: “ManageEngine provides us several products that meet our requirements including ServiceDesk Plus, Desktop Central, and AD Manager. Our experience with them and their products has been all positive.”

Implementation was very smooth, and their support team was there when we needed them – director, IT in the retail industry: “Very well put together software with great tracking and reporting that allowed us to identify problem areas and have some foresight into the challenges that would lie ahead.”

Easy to implement, cost effective and simple to use – QA engineer in the manufacturing industry: “Overall our experience has been good. It was easy to implement and is easy to manage.”

Other ServiceDesk Plus Features

Apart from comprehensive ITSM functionality, ServiceDesk Plus offers users a 360 degree view of their service management operations, enabling them to perform network, Active Directory and client management operations from within service desk tickets. This is made possible through seamless integrations with other IT management tools from ManageEngine.

ServiceDesk Plus is constantly updated with new functionality, empowering IT service desks to leverage best practices with cutting edge technology. A more recent addition of the rapid-start enterprise service management module in the cloud version of ServiceDesk Plus extends the scope of ITSM beyond IT to all departments of an organization, while still keeping them connected through a common platform.

Apart from robust, out-of-the box features, ServiceDesk Plus also offers unrestricted extensibility by allowing users to trigger customized actions using scripts based on Deluge, a low-code online scripting language from ManageEngine’s parent company Zoho.