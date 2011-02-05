ManageEngine Expands Its Rapid-Start Enterprise Service Desk Solution Footprint

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corp, today announced the general availability of enterprise service management (ESM) capabilities in the on-premises version of its flagship ITSM solution, ServiceDesk Plus. Businesses can now create and deploy individual service desk instances for multiple departments using ServiceDesk Plus, and make them accessible to end users on an enterprise service portal.

Fulfilling end user expectations and unifying siloed service desks across the organization can be challenging for IT leadership due to the absence of universally accepted standards for managing enterprise-wide service delivery processes. Service delivery, irrespective of business function, involves uniting data, people, and processes through automation; so adopting proven service management best practices, like ITIL, across the enterprise is a wise move. ITSM solutions makes a great starting point for organizations to design, implement, and move to an ESM model.

"While every department leverages technology to deliver its services, inconsistent processes and disparate tools result in a poor user experience overall and lost productivity," said Rajesh Ganesan, vice president at ManageEngine. "A proven way to address this challenge is to replicate IT’s model of service delivery across the enterprise. This new capability in ServiceDesk Plus helps our customers seamlessly and effortlessly extend service management best practices to all departments."

Separate Service Desks Delivering a Unified Experience

The ESM functionality in ServiceDesk Plus offers:

• The rapid-start capability to create a service desk instance in under 60 seconds while keeping each department’s service desk compartmentalized and autonomous in terms of data, automations, and people.

• A central ESM portal for end users to access the different service desk instances across the organization.

• An ESM directory to manage the organization’s users and service desks from a central console.

Pricing and Availability

The rapid-start enterprise service desk capabilities will be available in the latest version of ServiceDesk Plus releasing on October 08, 2019. Based on the size and maturity of each department’s service delivery processes, organizations can choose between the Standard, Premium, and Enterprise editions for each instance. A free, fully functional 30-day evaluation edition is also available.