ManageEngine Announces the Launch of Browser Security Plus

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

ManageEngine announced its launch of Browser Security Plus, a browser management solution that helps organizations secure their corporate data in the cloud and protect their networks from web-based cyberattacks.

ManageEngine has developed a comprehensive browser management solution that can secure multiple browsers [1] — such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft’s Internet Explorer and Edge — used in Windows environments, as 88.18 percent of desktops worldwide run on Windows, according to Net Market Share.

Cyberhygiene Practices Implemented in Browser Security Plus

Compliance: IT teams can set rules required by their organization and also monitor for compliance with Security Technical Implementation Guidelines (STIG) and industry security standards predefined by the Center for Internet Security (CIS).

Policy deployment: Browser configurations are intelligently grouped into policies that address specific requirements such as threat defense and data leakage prevention.

Add-on management: IT teams can provide and revoke access to browser add-ons like extensions and plug-ins based on their reliability and also silently push mission-critical extensions to computers from a central repository.

Browser isolation: Trusted websites and business applications are segregated from their untrusted counterparts. Untrusted sites are rendered in a virtual browser to ensure enterprise data remains secure.

Browser Security Plus covers all critical aspects of securing a browser — from obtaining visibility, enforcing security policies, and controlling access to ensuring compliance with enforced policies. The company also plans to extend its browser management capabilities to macOS, followed by other operating systems in the near future.

Pricing and Availability

Browser Security Plus is available immediately. Pricing starts at $12/year/license. A fully functional, 30-day trial is also available as well as the Free edition for startups and small businesses to manage up to 25 computers.

[1] Browser market share for multiple browsers according to Net Market Share: Google Chrome 63.37 percent, Firefox 10.62 percent, Microsoft Internet Explorer 13.46 percent and Edge 4.86 percent