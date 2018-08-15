ManageEngine Adds Skype for Business Server Reporting to Exchange Reporter Plus

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

ManageEngine announced the addition of Skype for Business server reports to Exchange Reporter Plus, its Exchange auditing, monitoring and reporting solution. Available immediately, these new reports allow Exchange administrators to get metrics on and analyze every aspect of their Skype for Business environment.

While email is still the primary means of workplace communication, many Windows-based organizations depend on Skype for Business for real-time collaboration through calls, conferences and file transfers. Despite giving employees a more efficient way to communicate and collaborate with each other, Skype for Business presents some challenges for administrators. When it comes to reporting, the Skype for Business native control panel is cumbersome and time-consuming to use; PowerShell is a good alternative but only for those proficient in scripting.

Highlights of Exchange Reporter Plus Skype for Business Reports

The new Skype for Business dashboard in Exchange Reporter Plus gives businesses the data they need to plan their network resources. With Skype for Business reports in hand, administrators can:

• View details about conferences and their configurations, including content storage, grace periods, and maximum file upload size.

• Identify the number of instant messaging sessions and total message count for each user.

• Get comprehensive information about audio and video calls.

• View a summary of all file transfers in their organization.

• Get details about Skype for Business pools, sites, SQL instances and more.

Pricing and Availability

Exchange Reporter Plus starts at $345 per year and is available for download. A fully-functional, 60-day evaluation version is also available for download.