Malwarebytes Recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

“Malware infections mean lost revenue and devastating implications for businesses. Businesses need a solution that goes beyond the limitations of traditional antivirus products. We believe that the positioning of Malwarebytes in this Gartner Magic Quadrant validates our leadership and vision to continue as the enterprise’s best choice for advanced malware prevention and remediation. We feel that we continue to gain momentum as the incident response and endpoint protection tool of choice, offering a malware-free future for organizations of all sizes.” Marcin Kleczynski, CEO Malwarebytes.

Malwarebytes develops the best malware remediation tools on the market and has made significant strides in the creation of cutting-edge protection and remediation technology for businesses. In fact, in 2017 alone, Malwarebytes developed and released technology that is likely to cause organizations to reconsider their prior dependence on antivirus. With a single integrated endpoint agent, a new easy to deploy and use cloud-based management console and a new Anomaly Detection Engine integrated into Malwarebytes’ layered approach to security, Malwarebytes solves the most urgent and pressing security challenges facing the enterprise and consumer endpoints today, well ahead of most competitors.

Ransomware is an excellent example of Malwarebytes ability to identify the most pressing threats and proactively develop solutions that address these challenges. In 2017, Malwarebytes released and integrated Malwarebytes Anti-Ransomware into its core stable of solutions. More than 30 million threats are detected or blocked every day, feeding Malwarebytes growing artificial intelligence. We believe that this is just one of the many foresights that led to the inclusion of Malwarebytes in the Visionaries quadrant of this Magic Quadrant.

Malwarebytes has exceeded its execution objectives through superior technology and artificial intelligence development, high sustained sales and organization growth, strong recurring revenue, and positive cash flow generation. Enterprises and mid-size businesses worldwide are increasingly realizing the value of Malwarebytes for both their security and compliance programs. Organizations are deploying the full portfolio of Malwarebytes endpoint protection and remediation security software widely across the entirety of their operations. During the past 12 months, Malwarebytes experienced a seven-fold increase of large enterprise customers.

*Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms,” Ian McShane, Avivah Litan, Eric Ouellet, Prateek Bhajanka, 24 January 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.