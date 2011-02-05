MaidSafe Opens a Dedicated Office in Chennai, India

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

MaidSafe announced it has chosen Chennai, India as the location for an office dedicated to the development of the SAFE (Secure Access For Everyone) Network. The team will mainly focus on research and development (R&D) of the Network’s front-end, but will also be identifying new business opportunities resulting from India’s drive for digital transformation. MaidSafe joins a growing number of technology companies that sees the potential of Chennai as an attractive hub for software engineering and a launchpad for expansion in the local market.

With the increasing number of cybersecurity attacks worldwide, and use of today’s internet by nation states to conduct mass surveillance, MaidSafe believes the current version is broken. The SAFE Network is designed to address these issues, as the company continues the roll out of a fully autonomous data network, that will hand control of data back to users, increasing their security and privacy. MaidSafe has been working with developers in the region and the new office brings those individuals together into a collaborative working environment.

MaidSafe is also establishing its presence in the country, because it recognises the huge potential for the SAFE Network. At a time when the Government is pushing its Digital India initiative and the BharatNet project aims to connect all villages in India by 2020 there will be huge demand for secure internet access from the general public, as well as the private and public sectors. There are already 1.19 billion citizens with Aadhaar identities, so in the future there could be opportunities for the SAFE Network to enable users to completely anonymise their data and control who has access to their personal information.

MaidSafe released Alpha 2 of the SAFE Network in September 2017, which included a new mechanism for access control that is network enforced and integrated mobile platform support. Called the Authenticator Release it was bundled with the SAFE Browser and provided smart data types that allow granular access control, increased usability and support across Windows, OSX, Linux, iOS and Android. It also included updated demonstration applications - SAFE Mail and the Web Hosting Manager.