Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Special Reports

Mac Security Report 2018

July 2018 by AV-Comparatives

The independent security software tester AV-Comparatives released the 2018 Mac Security Test & Review. Ten Mac security solutions are tested and reviewed.

Relevance of Mac security software

The closed Apple ecosystem reduces the risk of malware. This does not mean that Mac users are immune to adware, spyware and phishing. Phishing does not have to attack an operating system to do harm. Financial and personal data are easier targets with a higher reward. The security model of Apple hardware reduces the number of malware samples found in the wild. We used 310 recent malicious Mac samples. Most Mac users are over-confident and think they need no malware protection on Macs. Read More (https://www.av-comparatives.org/tes...)




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 