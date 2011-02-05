Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

MTI public-sector win with G-Cloud 10 Government Supplier status

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

MTI Technology, a global provider of IT security services and solutions, is now an official HM Government G-Cloud 10 Supplier. A significant win for the company, this framework allows MTI to now provide its services to public sector customers in a far more accessible way.

G-Cloud 10 is a UK procurement framework that helps public sector organisations purchase products and services more easily. Operated through the ‘Digital Marketplace’, G-Cloud 10 is run as a collaboration between the UK Government’s Digital Service and the Crown Commercial Service, and as the name might suggest, is the 10th iteration of the G-Cloud framework, which first launched in 2012.

So far, nearly £3 billion has been spent through the G-Cloud framework, with 48% of that spend going to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The framework specifically emphasises; Cyber Security Consultancy, Penetration Testing (CHECK) and Cyber Incident Response (CIR) services, areas in which MTI specialises. As a result, the company can now offer its public-sector customers a highly publicised and straight forward procurement route to a large selection of its products, including cloud services.

The competition for this framework was fierce, but MTI used its extensive knowledge, expertise and reference-ability in security testing, as well as a deep knowledge of cyber security in the context of IT transformation projects, to differentiate its submission.

MTI recognised the potential of this framework, forming a skilled taskforce of key individuals headed up by Public Sector Sales Lead, David Wood. With a combined knowledge of the bid process and a firm understanding of MTI’s cloud and security capabilities, the team was able to respond to the tender with a compelling submission which ultimately secured success.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 