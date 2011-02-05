MTI public-sector win with G-Cloud 10 Government Supplier status

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

MTI Technology, a global provider of IT security services and solutions, is now an official HM Government G-Cloud 10 Supplier. A significant win for the company, this framework allows MTI to now provide its services to public sector customers in a far more accessible way.

G-Cloud 10 is a UK procurement framework that helps public sector organisations purchase products and services more easily. Operated through the ‘Digital Marketplace’, G-Cloud 10 is run as a collaboration between the UK Government’s Digital Service and the Crown Commercial Service, and as the name might suggest, is the 10th iteration of the G-Cloud framework, which first launched in 2012.

So far, nearly £3 billion has been spent through the G-Cloud framework, with 48% of that spend going to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The framework specifically emphasises; Cyber Security Consultancy, Penetration Testing (CHECK) and Cyber Incident Response (CIR) services, areas in which MTI specialises. As a result, the company can now offer its public-sector customers a highly publicised and straight forward procurement route to a large selection of its products, including cloud services.

The competition for this framework was fierce, but MTI used its extensive knowledge, expertise and reference-ability in security testing, as well as a deep knowledge of cyber security in the context of IT transformation projects, to differentiate its submission.

MTI recognised the potential of this framework, forming a skilled taskforce of key individuals headed up by Public Sector Sales Lead, David Wood. With a combined knowledge of the bid process and a firm understanding of MTI’s cloud and security capabilities, the team was able to respond to the tender with a compelling submission which ultimately secured success.