MILIPOL INNOVATION AWARDS 2019 and the winners are…

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Building on the success of the first edition of Milipol Innovation Awards in 2017, Milipol Paris renews the operation in 2019. This competition aimed to reward the most innovative companies in terms of products, materials, services, solutions or business models related to the homeland security industry. A jury of recognized international experts in their sector has selected the 5 winners of this second edition among a hundred innovations and in 5 categories:

• Cybersecurity (fight against cyberthreats and cybercriminality solutions)

• Safe and smart cities (Transportations & connected car security & safety, smart lightening, videosurveillance, monitoring…)

• Individual Equipment / first responder protection (materials, textiles, fabrics & accessories)

• Drone & anti-drone systems, robotics

• Crisis Management (emergency population warning systems, crisis management, command & control)

The 5 winners were announced at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, November 19th, the first day of the show.

CYBERSECURITY

USA • STAND : 4 S 015

PROTECT HARDWARE AGAINST SIDE-CHANNEL ATTACKS

FortifyIQ - A pre-silicon hardware design evaluation and protection soft ware suite to fortify secure chips againstzpower-consumption-based side-channel att acks. The solution provides maximum security against side-channel att acks at design stage, making protection less expensive, and, therefore, easier to build. According to Professor Adi Shamir, PhD., The ‘S’ in RSA and the Turing Prize Winner, “FortifyIQ’s solution has the potential of dramatically reducing the cost and delay associated with the manufacturing of DPA- protected devices...” Dr. Shamir ascertains that “This is an innovative solution to a really important problem, produced by a ﬁ rst-rate team of developers.” SAFETY OF SMART CITY

FRANCE • STAND : 4 H 071

TWO-I VCA : COMPREHENSIVE VIDEO SURVEILLANCE AND ANALYTICS SOLUTION

Two-i VCA is a comprehensive solution to analyse videos whether it is to enhance security or enable proactive and focused business decisions by collecting metadata or measuring well-being. This solution processes, analyses and displays real-time alerts and in-depth analytics such as crowd gatherings, which can help to ensure security and prevent negative behaviour from occurring and spreading. The key features are custom LIVE alerts and STATS connected to the MAP, which displays the results immediately. An aggregated cartographic view ensures an easy, quick and eﬃ cient way of studying data, noticing the important changes and cutt ing-down reaction time.

INDIVIDUAL EQUIPMENT / PROTECTION OF FIRST RESPONDERS

FRANCE • STAND : 5 D 144

EXTRACTION BAG FOR CBRN CONTAMINATED VICTIMS

The CBRN extraction bag has been specially designed for the transport of CBRN contaminated casualties, or anyone potentially contaminated, directly from the ﬁ eld to the hospital or ﬁ rst medical point, while allowing the realization of emergency medical procedures during the transport. It ensures containment of liquid and vapor contaminants, to avoid contamination of medical team, transport personnel, vehicle or aircraft used to extract the victim. The extraction bag also ensures self-decontamination of the victim inside the bag thanks to two technologies which reduces liquid and vapor contamination level inside the bag. Main relevant features and advantages of the product are: fast and easy deployment, small footprint, no maintenance, no consumables, contamination containment, ensures self-decontamination of the victim, enables emergency medical care during the transport (access to victim’s respiratory tract, emergency access to the victim for stabilization, perfusion cable pathways, clear window to monitor the victim’s progress…), lightweight, decontaminable, compatible with all types of vehicles, stretcher and compatible with scanner.

DRONE AND ANTI-DRONE SYSTEMS, ROBOTICS

ISRAEL • STAND : 5 B 028

APS250 : AUTONOMOUS PATROLLING SYSTEM

APS250 advanced innovative autonomous patrolling system based on micro-drones (249 gr) and a portable docking station (< 25 kg).

24/7 platform designed to secure sites up to 5 km perimeter.

No regulation required for micro-drones below 250 gr.

Full redundancy, 2 drones per unit.

Multi-sites and multi-drones operations.

Secured 256 AES WIFI / LTE4 communication.

Cloud based command and control system that supports any portable device (Apple OS, Android, Microsoft Windows)

Powered by CopterPIX CPX SDK, full integration with any 3rd party vendor.

• ERE25 micro-drone has outstanding performance 72 kmph \ 45 mph, ﬂ ight time up to 30 minutes, 30 minutes fast charging, dual camera (FHD zoom X7 and thermal sensor). Advanced AI and image processing enabling precise landing and object detection. Image processing navigation in case of GPS jamming. Outdoor IP55.

• APS250 portable outdoor docking station IP56. Outstanding dimensions of 50cmX50cmX50 cm (20inchX20inch20Xinch) • Renewal energy charging: solar/wind

CRISIS MANAGEMENT

USA • STAND : 5 D 068

LASERWARN : CHEMICAL DETECTION SYSTEM

The new LaserWarn is the only eye-safe, laser-based standoﬀ detection product that can detect and identify multiple threats at a distance. One of the biggest drawbacks of CBRNE detection is that most technologies require a person in a suit with a handheld device approaching the possible threat. The LaserWarn product line can detect these threats in real time up to 300m away without putting personnel in danger. Advanced artiﬁ cial intelligence permits simultaneous detection of most CWAs & toxic industrial chemicals today, and explosives detection in the near future. The new user interface provides red/green simplicity & sophisticated functionality. It can be deployed to protect large areas up to 90,000 sq.m or 300m of fenceline. It enhances security at government buildings, military bases, airports, metro stations, embassies, and sports stadiums. We are also seeing rapid growth in environmental safety for chemical plants, oil & gas reﬁ neries and pipelines, and fuel storage depots. The LaserWarn PLUS via US Government programs has been demonstrated to detect residual ﬁ ngerprints and other traces on vehicles at standoﬀ distances from up to 30 meters.