MAY 13 - 3:30 PM EDT WEBINAR SENTRYO: Not sure that you need OT Cybersecurity?

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

The messages that you are hearing in the industry, from vendors, pundits, governments and others, is that your industrial environment is at risk and under attack and you better do something about it. But what? Where should you start? SANS Webinar: Not sure that you need OT Cybersecurity?

MAY 13 - 3:30 PM EDT

Sentryo is now working with our world-class partners to offer a unique Risk Assessment Service that provides clear analysis and insights about their cyber security posture highlighting the potential vulnerabilities and/or threats that require attention.

Agenda:

• Challenges facing the OT world today as organizations try to understand their risk profile in order to establish a plan to move forward.
• Introduction and review of the Sentryo Assessment Service
• Sentryo partner, AWC, one of the world’s largest Siemens partners with more than 50 years’ experience serving the industry through 26 offices across the United States, describes how this tool provides value to their clients including a presentation of a sample Assessment Report.

