MATRIX PROVIDED MULTI-LOCATION TIME-ATTENDANCE AND ACCESS CONTROL SOLUTION TO SECURITY GIANT COMPANY, NATIONAL SECURITY
October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON
National Security, a world leader in manufacturing safety and security products, has delivered some advanced security solutions equipped with latest technology. It has been known to meet every business challenge that enterprises face with its solutions. Their global reach and unparalleled range of products and services assisted their customers in ensuring safety, security and business with the right solutions.
Project Highlights Application: Time-Attendance & Access Control Users: 4,000 Locations: 8 (India) Reader: Fingerprint and Mifare Smart Card Industry: Manufacturing
Challenges Since this leading manufacturer of safety and security products was spread across India, it required a reliable Time-Attendance and Access Control system. However, the major issue lay with the implementation of such a system across different locations in India. Another issue that the company needed to deal with was to assign different attendance policies and shifts to its employees. The manufacturer also required a centralized management for their Time-Attendance and Access Control system.
Solution
Connected all Locations with their Central Location for Time-Attendance
Integration with HRMS Software
Centralized Monitoring and Control of all Devices
Auto Data Push to a Central Server
Configured Flexible Attendance Policies
Products
COSEC DOOR FOP: Fingerprint based Door Controller with Touch-Sense Keypad
COSEC CPM MIFARE SMART: Card Personality Module for Mifare Smart Card
COSEC PANEL LITE: Site Controller for Controlling Multiple Door Controllers
COSEC ENROLL FINGER: Enrolment Station for Enrolling Finger
COSEC CENTRA LE: Application Software for 1000 Users, Expandable up to One Million Users
COSEC LE TAM: Time-Attendance Module for COSEC CENTRA LE
COSEC LE ACM: Access Control Module for COSEC CENTRA LE
COSEC USER1000: User License for 1000 Users
Results
Enhanced Time-Attendance Solution with Flexibility
Fast Fingerprint Recognition
Reduced Costs and Time Savings on Maintenance
Excellent After-sales Support
Centralized Monitoring
Direct Salary Generation using HRMS Integration
Solution Diagram
Products
COSEC DOOR FOP: Fingerprint based Door Controller with Touch-Sense Keypad
COSEC CPM MIFARE SMART: Card Personality Module for Mifare Smart Card
COSEC PANEL LITE: Site Controller for Controlling Multiple Door Controllers
COSEC ENROLL FINGER: Enrolment Station for Enrolling Finger
COSEC CENTRA LE: Application Software for 1000 Users, Expandable up to One Million Users
COSEC LE TAM: Time-Attendance Module for COSEC CENTRA LE
COSEC LE ACM: Access Control Module for COSEC CENTRA LE
COSEC USER1000: User License for 1000 Users
Results
Enhanced Time-Attendance Solution with Flexibility
Fast Fingerprint Recognition
Reduced Costs and Time Savings on Maintenance
Excellent After-sales Support
Centralized Monitoring
Direct Salary Generation using HRMS Integration
Tweeter