MATRIX PROVIDED MULTI-LOCATION TIME-ATTENDANCE AND ACCESS CONTROL SOLUTION TO SECURITY GIANT COMPANY, NATIONAL SECURITY

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

National Security, a world leader in manufacturing safety and security products, has delivered some advanced security solutions equipped with latest technology. It has been known to meet every business challenge that enterprises face with its solutions. Their global reach and unparalleled range of products and services assisted their customers in ensuring safety, security and business with the right solutions.

Project Highlights Application: Time-Attendance & Access Control Users: 4,000 Locations: 8 (India) Reader: Fingerprint and Mifare Smart Card Industry: Manufacturing

Challenges Since this leading manufacturer of safety and security products was spread across India, it required a reliable Time-Attendance and Access Control system. However, the major issue lay with the implementation of such a system across different locations in India. Another issue that the company needed to deal with was to assign different attendance policies and shifts to its employees. The manufacturer also required a centralized management for their Time-Attendance and Access Control system.

Solution
- Connected all Locations with their Central Location for Time-Attendance
- Integration with HRMS Software
- Centralized Monitoring and Control of all Devices
- Auto Data Push to a Central Server
- Configured Flexible Attendance Policies

Products
- COSEC DOOR FOP: Fingerprint based Door Controller with Touch-Sense Keypad
- COSEC CPM MIFARE SMART: Card Personality Module for Mifare Smart Card
- COSEC PANEL LITE: Site Controller for Controlling Multiple Door Controllers
- COSEC ENROLL FINGER: Enrolment Station for Enrolling Finger
- COSEC CENTRA LE: Application Software for 1000 Users, Expandable up to One Million Users
- COSEC LE TAM: Time-Attendance Module for COSEC CENTRA LE
- COSEC LE ACM: Access Control Module for COSEC CENTRA LE
- COSEC USER1000: User License for 1000 Users

Results
- Enhanced Time-Attendance Solution with Flexibility
- Fast Fingerprint Recognition
- Reduced Costs and Time Savings on Maintenance
- Excellent After-sales Support
- Centralized Monitoring
- Direct Salary Generation using HRMS Integration

Solution Diagram

