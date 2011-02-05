M-Files Extends Google G Suite with Enterprise Content Management and Compliance Support

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

M-Files Corporation announced M-Files for Google G Suite. The solution enriches the strengths of Google G Suite in collaboration and content creation with AI-assisted document management, workflow automation and rich metadata capabilities to provide enhanced security, governance and compliance. By combining the strengths of the Google G Suite apps with M-Files intelligent information management, businesses can enjoy the benefits of easy collaboration and compliance in one package.

M-Files for Google G Suite also offers a highly-secure system of record to ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations. For example, some countries restrict use of Gmail and Google Drive as a system of record due to the fact that there can be no guarantee that data will not leave the country of origin. M-Files for Google G Suite overcomes those limitations.

In a single step, users can save important emails, along with attachments, from Gmail to M-Files, with metadata for long-term preservation and better team access. Users can also convert native Google documents to PDF or Microsoft Office file formats and save these renditions to M-Files, providing a full audit trail. M-Files also includes AI-powered intelligent information management features to automatically classify and tag G Suite content, and then seamlessly combine it with content in other repositories while making it accessible in the correct context and per users’ access rights.

The option to manage and control sensitive data in M-Files with automatic version control, document permissions and support for automated workflows, assignments and notifications, such as review and approval workflows, allows companies to streamline processes and adhere to strict data privacy regulations.

M-Files connects G Suite applications with other business systems and repositories, such as Salesforce and network folders, without requiring migration. Organisations gain visibility across enterprise systems with the ability to access email and documents in one place using the familiar Google G Suite interface.