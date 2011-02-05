Lydsec Acquires Keypasco Security Business

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

The Taiwanese tech company Lydsec Digital Technology Co., Ltd. acquires the online security business of Swedish security company Keypasco AB. The two companies have been partners since 2012 and this is the natural next step towards a stronger brand and continued strong product development.

Lydsec Digital Technology, based in Taipei, Taiwan, has a long history of providing state-of-the-art security solutions to their customers in Taiwan, including the Keypasco Solution. The solution has been a huge success in Taiwan and Asia with several banks and other companies already using it to secure their digital services. Therefore, with the majority of customers based in Asia, it is the natural next step to acquire Keypasco’s brand, technology, products, and patents to gain even more leverage to expand more rapidly.