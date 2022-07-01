Logpoint releases Logpoint for SAP Enterprise

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint announces the release of Logpoint for SAP Enterprise, collecting SAP data sources with a remote connector and feeding them into a SIEM solution to advance organizations’ SAP security levels and bolster protection.

SAP is a business-critical software containing data about finances, suppliers and customers, intellectual property about products and innovations, and trade secrets. At the same time, the security maturity levels of SAP are significantly behind the maturity level of cybersecurity. As a result, SAP systems are a gold mine for cybercriminals.

Logpoint for SAP Enterprise bridges the gap between SAP security and cybersecurity and addresses the cyber threat with the features such as:

• SAP Security Monitoring: Provides essential log sources on the application and database layer.

• IT Service Intelligence for SAP: Provides full visibility into health monitoring to preserve the vitality of the SAP systems and safeguard optimal system performance across the entire SAP landscape.

• SAP HANA monitoring: Monitoring the underlying database layer to ensure holistic monitoring of the business-critical applications.

• Remote Connector for SAP: Connecting remotely to SAP applications and databases through APIs.

Logpoint for SAP Enterprise supports the three major SAP technology platforms, SAP NetWeaver ABAP application, SAP NetWeaver JAVA application and SAP HANA database, offering SAP security monitoring capabilities across application and database layers. It merges and replaces the existing Logpoint for SAP Light and Logpoint for SAP HANA.