Logicalis target digital-first leaders with launch of managed Intelligent Connectivity service
April 2022 by Marc Jacob
Logicalis announces the launch of Intelligent Connectivity, a solution designed to empower digital-first customers to improve business performance and user experience by operating with connectivity as a managed service.
The Logicalis Intelligent Connectivity solution is a modern managed service, architected for user experience and provides a consumption-based, insights-driven approach to networking. The solution is built on Cisco SDWAN and SASE technology and delivers:
• Agility and scalability – scale the network up or down based on business demand and react quickly to changing requirements.
• Security by design – take advantage of opportunities in real time, as security is woven into the fabric of the network by design.
• Predictable user insights – access to real-time insights into connectivity and app performance which allows for proactive management and reliable user experience.
• Sustainability by design – digitalise and dematerialise core IT solutions, measurably reducing carbon footprint.
