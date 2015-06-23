Logicalis Scoops 14 Awards at Cisco Partner Summit 2018

November 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Logicalis has won 14 awards, across multiple territories and categories at the Cisco Partner Summit 2018 in Las Vegas

Logicalis Group, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, today announced that it has scooped 14 awards, across multiple territories and categories at the Cisco Partner Summit 2018 in Las Vegas.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global awards are designed to recognise superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

Logicalis’ haul included Architectural Excellence Partner of the Year: Security awards for Logicalis US and Logicalis Asia. Logicalis Germany was rewarded for its architectural excellence in data centres, while Latin America shone with ten separate partner of the year awards.

Commenting on the successes Mark Rogers, CEO Logicalis Group, said: “We are delighted to receive these awards. First, they validate the work we are doing to help organisations realise the benefits of digital transformation while responding to ever increasing security threats.