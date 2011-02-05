LogRhythm Releases True Unlimited Data Plan for SIEM

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

LogRhythm announced that it launched the first True Unlimited Data Plan for its NextGen SIEM. Historically, organisations have paid more as data ingestion increased. While others in the industry have previously claimed to support unlimited data plans, they have always come with a catch. LogRhythm is changing that in an effort to provide predictability for CISOs; therefore, combatting the risk of unprotected data.

Big data volumes are growing exponentially, and the number and severity of breaches continue to rise. CISOs are feeling the brunt of it as the cost to protect the vast amount of data in their environment might double — or even triple — year over year. To stay within budget, they must make difficult and risky decisions about which data they will choose not to monitor and protect.

LogRhythm’s new model is available to all businesses worldwide. Customers new to LogRhythm can start with an unlimited data plan immediately, and existing customers that want to migrate to the model can begin transitioning as well. LogRhythm’s perpetual licensing option will also remain.

This comes after LogRhythm recently announced the overwhelming success of its third user conference, RhythmWorld, where both new and long-term customers learned about the latest available product features and how best to use them. RhythmWorld presentations and materials were also uploaded to the online community to ensure that all customers could benefit from the event, even if they weren’t able to attend. Both customers and partners should expect to receive additional information on the unlimited model through that channel — as well as directly from their individual representatives — so they can decide if migration is the right option for them.