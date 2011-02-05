Lockpath and BitSight Announce Partnership to Strengthen Cyber Security Risk Programs

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Lockpath announced an integration of its award-winning Keylight Platform with the BitSight Security Rating Platform. Through this partnership and product integration, organizations now have the ability to better address the growing number of cyber security risks posed by third- and fourth-parties.

The integration of BitSight Security Ratings and Keylight, Lockpath’s integrated risk management platform, gives joint customers the ability to quickly identify security risks posed by vendors, suppliers, and other third parties. The use of BitSight’s continuous monitoring capabilities combined with Keylight’s dynamic alerting and workflow tools provides joint customers with a more accurate and actionable view into their third-party risk management programs.

Additionally, the integration will enhance internally-produced data in Keylight with BitSight’s objective, real-time data on the cyber security performance of suppliers, based on externally observable, non-intrusive data and methods. This enriched data set provides a more holistic picture of the security risks posed by the third party, as well as additional context as to how these risks can affect the business. Companies can use this information to determine the frequency and depth of risk assessment needed and better prioritize remediation efforts.

Lockpath’s award-winning Keylight Platform integrates the full vendor lifecycle into daily processes and includes capabilities for information gathering, due diligence investigation, risk assessments, contract negotiation, ongoing monitoring, and termination workflows. By centralizing all this information in one user-friendly solution with advanced reporting capabilities, Keylight allows organizations to better manage vendor risk and to reduce the risk of non-compliance.