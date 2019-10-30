Lockpath Recognized as a Visionary in 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Lockpath announced its positioning as a Visionary in Gartner, Inc.’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management.

The report, published July 3, states, “Demand for ITRM solutions continues to increase as digital ecosystems evolve. Security and risk management leaders managing cybersecurity initiatives, board risk oversight and digital compliance should use this research to evaluate the opportunities and challenges in automating IT risk workflows.”

Further, according to the report, “A heightened focus on cybersecurity initiatives has led to continued interest in the capabilities of ITRM solutions. These solutions support management of IT-related risk, and facilitate reporting on cybersecurity-related initiatives. Specifically of recent interest are IT risk assessment, security incident response, and security orchestration, analytics and reporting (SOAR) capabilities. Interest in ITRM initiatives will persist due to cybersecurity and privacy mandates.”

Vendors in the Magic Quadrant report are evaluated based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. Lockpath has been recognized as a Visionary in every Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management report that has published since 2015.

Lockpath’s award-winning IT Risk Management solution fully integrates, streamlines and strengthens risk, compliance and information security programs. The tight integration between the company’s Keylight and Blacklight platforms allow organizations to holistically address strategic, operational and IT risk for a stronger, more resilient organization.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management, Khushbu Pratap and Brian Reed, 3 July 2019