Lockpath Included in Gartner’s Market Guide for Corporate Compliance and Oversight Solutions

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

The guide, published on January 30, 2019, provides an in-depth analysis for security and risk management professionals seeking corporate compliance and oversight (CCO) solutions in response to the everchanging activities of compliance. The vendors named in this Market Guide were selected because they provide functionality to support the five key requirements for managing a compliance program: policy development and management, aggregation and normalization, control assessment and monitoring, workflow and business process management, and investigative case management.

“Corporate compliance and oversight is part of a growing category of integrated risk management solutions,” said Elizabeth Kim, Principal Analyst at Gartner. “CCO tools provide the support for standardization of compliance activities and automation to increase efficiency and effectiveness of compliance management programs.”

Lockpath’s Keylight Platform consists of a full integrated suite of solutions that streamline and strengthen organizational compliance, risk management and information security programs. Keylight allows organizations to integrate and address both strategic and IT compliance requirements for a more efficient, effective and agile program.