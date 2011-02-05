Lockpath Included in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management (IRM)

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Lockpath, a provider of compliance and risk management software, announced their inclusion as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Inc.’s Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management (IRM), a new report to help security and risk management leaders identify solutions that support an integrated approach to risk management. The report was published July 16, 2018.

Lockpath was recognized for its Lockpath Keylight Platform capabilities. According to the report, “Through common functions, such as an asset repository, regulatory mapping, survey capabilities, workflow functions and data import, IRM vendors provide capabilities across the following six use cases: Digital Risk Management (DRM), Vendor Risk Management (VRM), Business Continuity Management (BCM), Audit Management (AM), and Corporate Compliance and Oversight (CCO).

“To understand the full scope of risk, organizations require a comprehensive view across all business units and risk and compliance functions, as well as key business partners, suppliers and outsourced entities. As a result, new technology solutions are emerging to increase the collaborative nature of risk management, both within and external to an organization.” noted Gartner analysts, John A. Wheeler, Jie Zhang and Earl Perkins.

Lockpath’s Keylight Platform consists of a fully integrated suite of applications and management tools that strengthen an organization’s security, compliance, and risk management programs. Keylight allows organizations to integrate and address both strategic and IT risks for increased program performance, resilience, assurance, and compliance.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management

