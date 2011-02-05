Lockpath Announces Major Updates to Keylight Platform

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

The Keylight 5.0 updates include the following key features:

• A significantly faster and modernized user interface for viewing and editing records within the platform improves efficiency, ease-of-use and readability.

• A redesigned interface for designing forms enables customers to create and customize forms quickly and easily, with more options, flexibility and control.

• A new multi-factor authentication option adds an additional layer of security to prevent unauthorized access.

• New electronic signatures capture a defensible record of attestation or approval to help organizations further prove compliance with various regulations requiring signature validation.

• A user security role report provides the ability to export an Excel spreadsheet with a consolidated account of all security role permissions granted to a user, allowing for increased visibility and security.

Keylight brings visibility to risks frequently managed in disparate sources. It aggregates internal data points from all corners of the organization, as well as from assessments, audits, authoritative sources, and external systems. By having everything centralized, correlated and connected, the platform enables organizations to see interdependencies and to make smarter business decisions.